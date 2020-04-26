Legacy Center host drive thru food drive for senior citizens

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Dozens of people in Madison came out to lend a helping hand to help seniors.
The Legacy Center, which is a nonprofit hosted a food drive thru.
Their mission is to help seniors by providing them with food assistance, health care and clothing.
Items that people dropped off included canned goods, masks and gloves for senior citizens who are not able to go shopping due to the coronavirus.
Madison resident, Maike Demaria explained why she donated.
“Well, I dropped off some canned foods, some paper towels, and I tried to look at what was on the list that the elderly needed. And my thing is, we are all very fortunate that we can go to the store and we don’t have to worry about things, and we have to support the ones that are a lot less fortunate," said Demaria.
So far, the Legacy Center has provided 300 senior citizens with food and offered virtual assitance to help them to safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are a senior citizen and need assistance, you may contact the Legacy Center at 256-777-4224 or clkick here.
