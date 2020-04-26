Late season frosty possible tonight; Warmer temps ahead

A clear and chilly night is expected as the breeze will finally subside and low temperatures will fall into the mid-30s to low 40s, areas of patchy frost may be possible! Please be sure to protect any sensitive plants and vegetation as frost can potentially harm or kill them.
The week will start off mostly sunny with warmer temperatures near 70s degrees Monday afternoon. Even warmer temps arrive by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s, a few stray showers will be possible.
More soaking rain and thunderstorms look to move in by Wednesday morning, another half to one inch of rainfall will be possible through Wednesday night. The temperature trend for the end of April and beginning of May is looking warmer for now with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms return into next week.
