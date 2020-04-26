Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Chris Marcus, a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention during a decorated career at center for Western Kentucky, has died. He was 40. The school said Marcus died in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, but did not state a cause of death. Considered one of WKU’s most dominant big men, the 7-foot-1 Marcus posted 1,113 points and 795 rebounds for the Hilltoppers and led the nation at 12.1 boards per game in 2001. He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year that season and earned his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.