Funeral homes seeing shortage in Personal Protective Equipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral home industry has faced some major challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. One challenge has been the shortage in the amount of Personal Protective Equipment they need to do their jobs.
“Right now we have funeral homes that are running low on PPE, and we have funeral homes that have ran out of PPE,” said Charles Perine, Executive Director of the Alabama Board of Funeral Services. “We are experiencing the same shortage that the hospitals and first responders are.”
Funeral homes treat every decedent as if they might be an infectious case, COVID-19 related or not. So in the midst of the pandemic they are at an even heightened sense of awareness.
“From a still born to someone one-hundred years old, a death period, their treated as if that is a contagious disease and we should protect ourselves," said Chris Thompson, the owner of Brookside Funeral Home Crematorium and Memorial Gardens in Millbrook. "So that is one of the main reasons for the importance of having PPE equipment."
Funeral homes and crematoriums require the same PPE as hospitals and first responders. Perine said embalmers and funeral home employees are just as at risk.
“The funeral homes are somewhat forgotten,” Perine said. “When these people’s demise come about they don’t just automatically disappear, the funeral directors step in, and then they have a job to do and the threat is still there.”
A threat that Thompson and his employees have experienced.
“We’ve actually had about five cases already of COVID-19,” Thompson said. “Your stress level goes up. It’s better if you know if the person has had COVID-19. Not that we are not careful with everyone, but when you know you are a little more cautious.”
As an embalmer himself he says this is an especially stressful time and that having PPE is imperative.
“Consider your funeral homes. We are responders also. We are the last responder, and a lot of the funeral homes, especially in the rural areas, smaller funeral homes, they may not have the equipment," Thompson said.
One of the biggest challenges funeral homes are facing is the group gathering restrictions. Only 10 or fewer family members are allowed to attend the service. Because so many families are not able to attend, a lot of them have chosen to have the graveside service now and then the celebration of life later.
Thompson said a lot of families are also choosing to cremate their family member and then have the celebration later.
“We have seen a little incline in cremation being that with cremation you can schedule a memorial service at a later date and have a little bit more flexibility than if you do a traditional funeral service,” Thompson said.
Perine said some funeral homes are also offering live streaming of the service through Facebook, Zoom, and other virtual platforms.
Overall, funeral homes are asking families to be patient and know that they are doing everything they can to honor their wishes as well as abide by the law.
“Understand that whether they pass away from COVID-19 or not, we are all bound by the same guidelines that come from the health officer and governor’s office. We are not arbitrarily making up these rules. We are doing what’s best to protect everyone,” Perine said.
If you would like to make a PPE donation to your local funeral home you are encouraged to contact members of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association or the Alabama Funeral Director and Mortician Association.
