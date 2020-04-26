Cooler and drier today

Good morning, Tennessee Valley! The state is now on the backside of the cold front and cooler air will continue to flow in from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 60 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy with some thinning of clouds through the day.
Sunshine returns in a big way to start the new workweek tomorrow. The morning temperatures will be cool, in the 40s, but highs will be back into the 70s. Clouds will push back in from the west Monday night.
A cold front will ignite showers for the Tennessee Valley. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday, but the bulk of the rain comes Wednesday as the front moves through. Most of the rain will be early in the day with strong thunderstorms possible. The rest of the workweek will feature sunshine and mild temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.