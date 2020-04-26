Another ADOC employee tests positive for coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest Alabama Department of Corrections employee to test positive for COVID-19 works at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County.
A spokesperson for ADOC said the employee self-reported and is now self-quarantined.
In a statement, the spokesperson said ADOC’s Office of Health Services will advise staff who may have had “direct, prolonged exposure” to the staff member to contact their healthcare provider and possibly self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period.
This is the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 among ADOC staff. However, two staff members previously diagnosed with the virus have been cleared by a doctor to return to work.
