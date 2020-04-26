“Adopt a Meal for Heroes” at Waffle House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Waffle House is serving more than food to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
With an 8 dollar donation to the restaurant’s Adopt A Meal for Heroes Program, you can provide a meal to a first responder.
“The reason why I did it is to encourage them and let them know that their community is behind them,” says donor Tammy Johnson.
So far, hundreds of health professionals, first responders and law enforcement officers have received free hot meals through the program.
“I think it’s important that we take a step back and look at the silver lining in all of this," says Johnson. "The community is pulling together, and I think that’s awesome.”
Waffle House will continue to offer these services as long as there’s a need to serve the community.
