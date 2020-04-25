White Bison offers free coffee for healthcare professionals

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -There is no free lunch, but there is free coffee.
Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee want to thank the first responders and healthcare professionals for their unwavering dedication and service to their communities.
All Twice Daily locations are providing a free small coffee or fountain drink while all White Bison Coffee locations are offering a free small coffee for first responders and healthcare professionals through the end of April.
White Bison Coffee has adrive-thru windows for those practicing social distancing at its Madison location (115 Graphics Dr, Madison, AL 35758).
