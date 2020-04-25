Showers and storms return today, cooler and drier Sunday

A system is pushing eastward this morning, and rain is back in the forecast for most of the day. Though rain will be present in the area today, coverage will not be widespread. Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty. Storms today could be strong, and maybe severe, but chances are slim. The sky will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be breezy and will make a westerly turn today. The wind speed will be between 10-15 mph.