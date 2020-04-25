Showers and storms return today, cooler and drier Sunday

A system is pushing eastward this morning, and rain is back in the forecast for most of the day. Though rain will be present in the area today, coverage will not be widespread. Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty. Storms today could be strong, and maybe severe, but chances are slim. The sky will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be breezy and will make a westerly turn today. The wind speed will be between 10-15 mph.
The clouds will clear through the morning Sunday and the sky will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Tomorrow will be cooler as cooler and drier air moves in. Morning temperatures will be near 50 degrees and highs will peak into the mid 60s.
Sunshine continues Monday and a few showers are possible late Tuesday ahead of the cold front that will move through Wednesday. Showers and storms look best during Wednesday morning as the front moves across the southeast. Thursday and Friday of next week looks sunny and warm.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.