Showers ending tonight and temps in the 50s for Sunday!

Cloud cover will return by Sunday morning with a strong breeze out of the northwest, occasional wind gusts may top 30 miles per hour. With the cloud cover and northwest wind, temps will be well below average in the middle 50s! Expect a few scattered rain showers to develop into Sunday afternoon with most locations picking up just a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall. A clear and chilly night is expected on Sunday as the breeze will finally subside and lows falling into the low to middle 40s.