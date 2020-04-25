Showers ending tonight and temps in the 50s for Sunday!

Skies will gradually clear this evening and overnight temps will cool into the middle 40s by daybreak on Sunday.
Cloud cover will return by Sunday morning with a strong breeze out of the northwest, occasional wind gusts may top 30 miles per hour. With the cloud cover and northwest wind, temps will be well below average in the middle 50s! Expect a few scattered rain showers to develop into Sunday afternoon with most locations picking up just a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall. A clear and chilly night is expected on Sunday as the breeze will finally subside and lows falling into the low to middle 40s.
The week will start off mostly sunny with warmer temperatures near 70s degrees Monday afternoon. Even warmer temps arrive by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s, a few stray showers will be possible. More soaking rain and thunderstorms look to move in by Wednesday morning, another half to one inch of rainfall will be possible through Wednesday night.
The temperature trend for the end of April and beginning of May is looking warmer for now with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
