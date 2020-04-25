Madison Farmers Market staying open

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Though it will look a little different, the Madison City Farmers Market is staying open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally filled with entrepreneurs of all kinds, the market will only host food vendors so that everyone and everything can stay at a safe distance. It hopes to soon see musicians, artists and other vendors back once again, but for now, organizers are sticking to selling fruit, veggies and other food products.
The market is located on Hughes Road and will be open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
