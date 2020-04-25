Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

Gov. Bill Lee has released more details about how restaurants and retails stores across Tennessee should reopen next week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the Republican governor acknowledged Friday that the state won't enforce such measures to ensure implementation. Lee says businesses and consumers will be in charge of seeing that the state’s new recommendations, dubbed the “Tennessee pledge,” are practiced. Tennessee unveiled the new guidelines the same day as some businesses began slowly reopening in Georgia. Yet several public health experts have warned that reopening a state too soon could result in a new surge in coronavirus infections.