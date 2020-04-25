Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee won't enforce new reopening guidelines
Gov. Bill Lee has released more details about how restaurants and retails stores across Tennessee should reopen next week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the Republican governor acknowledged Friday that the state won't enforce such measures to ensure implementation. Lee says businesses and consumers will be in charge of seeing that the state’s new recommendations, dubbed the “Tennessee pledge,” are practiced. Tennessee unveiled the new guidelines the same day as some businesses began slowly reopening in Georgia. Yet several public health experts have warned that reopening a state too soon could result in a new surge in coronavirus infections.
SEVERE WEATHER-CHARGES
2 charged with theft, conspiracy related to tornado relief
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two managers of a Tennessee mobile home park accused of withholding tornado relief donations have been charged with theft and conspiracy. The Chattanooga Times Free Press cited a statement from police in reporting the arrests of 64-year-old Steven West and 49-year-old Kimberly West. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the two were arrested Thursday evening at their residence at the Auburn Hills mobile home park in Ooltewah. Court documents say detectives saw 54 totes marked Red Cross in the residence. Kim West said she was cooperating with law enforcement. A man who refused to identify himself told the newspaper to leave the property.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
OBIT-HAROLD REID
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. Debo Reid says his uncle died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia. Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian. The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965′s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970′s “Bed of Rose’s.”
AP-TN—TENNESSEE AP AWARD WINNERS
Winners announced in Tennessee AP journalism competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Winners have been announced in the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors competition. More than 840 entries were submitted to the contest, which honors the best in professional and college journalism in 2019. The AP competition is sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Journalism and Strategic Media. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of U.S. media organizations. The list of winners is posted online.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
15K Tennessee insurance claims seek $1.1B in March tornadoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 15,600 insurance claims seeking more than $1.1 billion have been filed in Tennessee over deadly tornadoes that tore through the state early last month. State Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda told reporters Thursday that out of those claims, 7,400 had been paid out more than $370 million as of April 17. The tornado-producing storms tore through Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people, including 19 in Putnam County and two in Nashville. Meanwhile, Mainda said the tornado that hit Chattanooga and surrounding areas, killing four people on Easter, has spurred almost 8,300 claims as of April 17.