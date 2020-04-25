Gadsden tire factory closing for good

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A factory that used to be the largest tire factory in the world, according to Guinness Book of World Records, is now shutting down for good.
The Gadsden Goodyear tire and rubber plant closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, now the factory will not be reopening.
At the time, the factory employed 400 people, in its heyday, the plant employed more than 4-thousand people.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the Goodyear workers who have lost their jobs due to the imminent closing of the Gadsden plant,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton in a statement sent to WAFF.
This agreement still needs to be approved by the local union leaders, who meet next week.
In the statement, Guyton said the City of Gadsden’s leadership remains committed to bringing good-paying jobs to the community and doing everything they can for the workers laid off from Goodyear.
