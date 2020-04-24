WC Handy Fest will go on as scheduled in the Shoals, with some changes

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - For decades, the WC Handy Festival has been a staple of the northwest Alabama summer season. Every year, countless musicians from around the country converge in the Shoals to celebrate the life and music of the man known as the “Father of the Blues”.
The festival relies on live performances in local bars, churches, restaurants, music halls and libraries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are saying the even will go on, but it’s not clear what it’ll look like just yet. According to our news partners at the Times Daily, festival chairwoman Tori Bailey said in a letter to event sponsors that the decision came only after a great deal of discussion and prayer.
Board member Alison Stanfield said the planning is still in the early stages, but they will comply with CDC guidelines, whatever they may be in July.
“Clearly large, crowded spaces will be avoided,” Stanfield said. “We may have to ask people to make reservations in advance for some events. We just don’t know yet exactly what it will look like.” “There’s a strong belief that there’s a great need right now for normalcy and getting people outdoors,” she said. "Music is a healer, the true universal language, so we believe we can have something, maybe using some virtual and Facebook Live events.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.