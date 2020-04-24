Trash Pandas announce next virtual game and digital concert

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will take the virtual field on Saturday against the Montgomery Biscuits.
The Trash Pandas, who were scheduled to start the inaugural season this April in north Alabama, will face the Biscuits using the video game ‘MLB The Show 20’.
The popular Playstation baseball simulator game features a full catalogue of professional and minor league teams.
The Trash Pandas already found success on the game when the team rallied to beat the Birmingham Barons on a game that featured live play-by-play and streaming options for fans.
The online game against the Biscuits will take place Saturday, April 25 at 6:05PM. You can watch the game on the Trash Pandas YouTube channel.
Fans can also enjoy the next featured artist of the Trash Pandas Concert Series on Friday, April 24.
Tim Cannon of Muscle Shoals will be performing at 7PM on the Trash Pandas Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.