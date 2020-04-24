Shoals grandparents tailgate outside hospital, waiting for word on new baby

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - With hospitals putting restrictions on visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are getting creative.
Tim and Mendy Palmer knew they couldn’t be inside the North Alabama Medical Center for the birth of their grandson, so they improvised. They borrowed Tim’s boss’ RV, rolled into the parking lot Monday and stayed put, waiting for word from inside.
Finally, around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, they got the call they were waiting for. Their daughter, Kennedy Montgomery had a healthy baby boy named Eli. “Mendy coached her through some of the contractions,” Tim said. “I was supposed to be in there with her,” Mendy added, sighing and looking back toward the hospital."
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Kennedy is no stranger to the hospital. She’s been working as an emergency room nurse since January.
The Palmers said the North Alabama Medical Center staff seemed to get a kick out of the tailgating, and it soon became Facebook fodder.
“It spread like wildfire,” Tim said. “Friends and family from multiple states talked about how cool it was and wanted to share in the fun.”
