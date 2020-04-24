Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority providing grant assistance to local restaurants

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - More assistance is pouring in to help local restaurants who are struggling to open, thanks to a grant by the Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
“We have gone from a full day to day operations to once this crisis has hit we have been at a standstill," said Kristy Bell, owner of Kudzu Cafe.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen her business drastically come to a halt.
Fewer people are coming in and she’s had to cut employee hours.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant funded by the Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority, local restaurant owners like Bell can now get financial assistance.
“And so with these funds that will come forth, it will help people pay for rent, utilities, just the overall cost of running a business," said Bell.
Bell also owns a food truck, but has not been able to use it.
“Just because of the guidelines that have come from the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health and that would be something we will look as we kind of phase into this re-opening," said Bell.
Erica Estes, treasurer with the SDRA said it is their goal to keep local restaurants open with the grant.
To qualify, restaurant owners must live in Jackson County, the restaurant must be within a mile and a half radius of the DRA, and serve breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Bell said although she is thankful for the local funding being provided for businesses, she would like to see additional resources to help keep them open.
“So, I think we’re still helping the corporate level versus letting it get down to the small sector Like myself and many others. So if we don’t see that funding come through and that red tape is cut then it may be millions of us who will have to close," said Bell.
The deadline to apply for the grant is April 27 at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to apply, you may click here.
