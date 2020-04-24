Reports of juvenile crime drop significantly during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With kids being out of school and not having much to do around town, you might think more young people might be getting into trouble, but surprisingly, that is not the case.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says reports of juvenile crime have dropped more than 50 percent from the average of what they were this time last year and the year before.
“Definitely, that’s a positive thing,” says Johnson. “But now, the question is, ‘What are the things that attributed to that?’”
While the exact reason for the drop is unclear, Johnson says one possible factor may be that with more parents working from home, they’re able to have more supervision over their kids.
“That’s not something the police department can assume is what has caused these numbers to go down,” says Johnson. “But one thing for sure that we know is crime reporting that involve juvenile offenders, which is usually the age under 18, is down by just over 50 percent.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.