Rain and storm chances Saturday

A quiet night with fair skies is expected for the rest of your Friday evening with comfortable temperatures.
More clouds will move in overnight with mild low temperatures in the middle 50s. Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop around daybreak.
While showers and thunderstorms look likely throughout the morning and afternoon, it is hard to tell if any of these storms could become strong to marginally severe. Any stronger thunderstorms that develop tomorrow afternoon could be capable of producing some brief gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning… again this is a conditional threat. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures making it into the low 70s in the afternoon, rain showers will decrease into the evening hours.
Skies will clear and temps will cool into the 40s by daybreak on Sunday. A dry and sunny day is expected on Sunday with a slight chance at a few afternoon rain showers, highs will be unseasonably cool in the middle 60s. A clear and chilly night is expected on Sunday with lows falling into the low to middle 40s. The week will start off sunny and warm with temperatures near 70s degrees Monday afternoon. Even warmer temps arrive by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s, a few stray showers will be possible.
More soaking rain and thunderstorms look to move in by Wednesday morning.