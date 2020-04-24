ONE YEAR LATER: Moulton businesses continue to suffer while a community works to rebuild

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Around nine o’clock the night of April 22, 2019, smoke began filling up the top floor of Court Street Grill in downtown Moulton.
By 9:30, flames as high as skyscrapers were pouring out of the building and onto the businesses next door.
“Initially, I really didn’t expect it to get as bad as it did so quickly. Obviously, my first thoughts were my store is going to burn," business owner Craig Johnston said.
Johnston owned the Willow Tree which was right next to Court Street Grill.
The fire, which started at Court Street Grill also destroyed three surrounding businesses: The Willow Tree, Tucker’s Automotive, and Deja Vu Salon.
As the fire burned for days, Johnston thought he was going to get lucky.
“Almost four days later, the wall actually fell into my store. It was daily anxiety that the wall could fall, not knowing if it would. But eventually it did," Johnston explained.
Johnston did reopen his fine antique and exquisite gift store just down the road. However since that fire, nothing has been the same.
“I would say in the overall scheme of things, we have not really netted a good profit in this particular location and it’s tough to say that," Johnston continued.
Johnston lost nearly $22,000 worth of merchandise and other financial costs in the fire and is still working today to make up for that.
In light of the one year anniversary of the most devastating fire in Moulton’s history, volunteers are painting the wall that remains outside of the destroyed businesses.
“To bring pride back to the square, and hopefully bring people back to the square to do business with people around the square," Jerome Thompson said.
Jerome Thompson, president of the Moulton Lions Club, a group that focuses on serving its community, says he hopes this brings joy and revitalization to a time when we need it most.
Business owners tell WAFF 48 News there are no plans to rebuild that portion of the historic Moulton downtown square.
