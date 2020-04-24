Local educator helps K-3rd-graders with reading literacy program online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One local educator is going above and beyond to help students stay on task with reading while they’re out of school.
Schools may be closed, but educator Angie Brockman is not letting the COVID-19 crisis get in the way of teaching.
She’s been delivering literacy books to K-third-grade students who struggle with reading.
Brockman delivers the books to their front door to keep them on task.
It’s part of the Future Forward Literacy Program with Huntsville City Schools and Boys & Girls Club.
“We know that it’s important for children to read by the end of third-grade. There has been a lot of evidence that points to that, so the sooner that we are able to help children and families the better off the children will be," said Brockman.
Brockman manages the program and provides students with online reading programs via zoom, three days a week for 30 minutes.
She said with many parents facing challenges with work-life balance, she has also been able to provide them with assistance.
“We have offered up additional tutoring as well. I even spoke to a mom yesterday who has a third-grade child and I said I’m a certified teacher, I will tutor your child over zoom however we can help families," said Brockman.
Brockman said while teaching may look a little different for students and parents right now, she has some advice to keep everyone encouraged.
“Be forgiving, be forgiving of yourself because it’s a learning curve for all of us. We are trying to navigate this new normal right now and I think just do the very best that you can and enjoy your time with your children," said Brockman,
The Future Forward Literacy program will run until the summer and Brockman will continue to make her book deliveries each Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.