Lawrence County first responders change tactics amid COVID pandemic

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County hasn’t seen a major spike in coronavirus cases at this point, and first responders across the area are taking extra precautions to keep it that way.
Our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser reached out to several fire departments and ambulance service providers in the county to see what’s happening.
“I’d say our calls are cut in half,” said Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service. “It’s picked up some in the past week, but for the last two or three weeks, calls have been down. People are just not out right now.” Randolph also says his paramedics are wearing more personal protective equipment than they did in the past. Employees who experience a potential exposure are put in self quarantine, which has made covering shifts difficult. Randolph says fortunately, none of those workers have come down with COVID at this point.
In Hatton, Fire Chief Steve Coan says he’s been trying to order more PPE for his fire fighters with no luck. “They’re limiting those supplies,” Coan said. “We’re not going to run out today or tomorrow. We’ve got access to some through EMA (Lawrence County’s Emergency Management Agency), but I can’t afford to give every person I’ve got two or three masks to go in their personal vehicles.”
Caddo-Midway VFD Assistant Chief Darwin Clark says they’re also limited on PPE, and have scaled back on responding to medical calls as a result. “We’re still responding to all fire calls, wrecks and rescue calls, but the bottom line is that we have zero equipment so we’ve stopped responding to medical calls,” Clark said. Hatton Fire Chief Steve Coan is also the President of the Lawrence County Firefighters Association and says he’s left it up to each department how to handle this issue. Hatton chosen the same restrictions that Caddo-Midway has. “If you called 911 in our fire district prior to COVID-19, you’d get an ambulance and a fire truck, but if you’re experiencing a general medical issue—say you’re sick and throwing up—there’s nothing a fire department can do for you,” said Coan.
