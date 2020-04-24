Lawrence County first responders change tactics amid COVID pandemic

Caddo-Midway VFD Assistant Chief Darwin Clark says they’re also limited on PPE, and have scaled back on responding to medical calls as a result. “We’re still responding to all fire calls, wrecks and rescue calls, but the bottom line is that we have zero equipment so we’ve stopped responding to medical calls,” Clark said. Hatton Fire Chief Steve Coan is also the President of the Lawrence County Firefighters Association and says he’s left it up to each department how to handle this issue. Hatton chosen the same restrictions that Caddo-Midway has. “If you called 911 in our fire district prior to COVID-19, you’d get an ambulance and a fire truck, but if you’re experiencing a general medical issue—say you’re sick and throwing up—there’s nothing a fire department can do for you,” said Coan.