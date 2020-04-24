Juvenile drug purchases lead to manufacturing, trafficking arrests in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting three arrests from Monday night that stemmed from a drug investigation.
County deputies and narcotics agents conducted a search on County Road 1000 near Hammondville. The sheriff’s office says the investigation stemmed from information received that several juveniles were purchasing marijuana from other residents in the area.
They traced it to the home on County Road 1000.
Agents say they found 44 pounds of marijuana, 50 ounces of liquefied methamphetamine and a conversion lab.
“Methamphetamine is often found in liquefied form due to being easier to smuggle and conceal from destination to destination. Once the narcotics make their way to a dealer, the liquefied methamphetamine is converted into crystalized methamphetamine for distribution,” the sheriff’s office said in a news releasse.
The methamphetamine found at the residence could produce a large amount of crystal meth.
The investigation then led agents to a residence on 11th Street in Fort Payne, where a large amount of U.S. currency was found. A small amount of liquid methamphetamine and additional marijuana were found at the Fort Payne residence.
Investigators say they also seized an AR-15 at the residence on County Road 1000 and a handgun at the house on 11th Street.
Three were arrested during the investigation.:
Agustis Angel Mondragon, 25, Tiffanie Denphung Hoang,. 24, and Claudia Zamudio Gutierrez, 27, were all charged with varying degrees of manufacturing of a controlled substance, plus trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All remain in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
The investigation continues and more arrests may be forthcoming.
“This is a fantastic job by our deputies and narcotics agents. They dismantled a large narcotics operation with a direct link to the source,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “These suspects were not only just distributing narcotics in our area, but were directly getting drugs into the hands of our youth. No kind of drug trafficking will be tolerated in our county, and we will tolerate it even less when it destroys the lives of our future generations."
