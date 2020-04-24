Juvenile drug purchases lead to manufacturing, trafficking arrests in DeKalb County

“This is a fantastic job by our deputies and narcotics agents. They dismantled a large narcotics operation with a direct link to the source,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “These suspects were not only just distributing narcotics in our area, but were directly getting drugs into the hands of our youth. No kind of drug trafficking will be tolerated in our county, and we will tolerate it even less when it destroys the lives of our future generations."