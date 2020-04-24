Huntsville small business giving away cyber security product as part of COVID-19 relief effort

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mission Multiplier in Huntsville is giving away it’s Mars Suite Cyber Security product to other small businesses as part of the nationwide COVID-19 relief efforts.
Interested small businesses can learn more about the Mars Suite cyber security offering by clicking here.
The Mars Suite security product was created by Mission Multiplier.
The company’s President and CEO, Jamie Miller, is worried that cyber criminals haven’t taken any time off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Miller said his company doesn’t have a 3D printer or the capabilities to make masks or PPE like many other businesses so they wanted to offer a different form of protection.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our nation,” said Miller, “we really want to help small business in this critical time. We don’t want their information stolen, ransomware, their systems locked down, or their financial information stolen.”
