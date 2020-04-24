Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans believe they have drafted a player that will make Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill very happy. The Titans added an offensive tackle Thursday night that general manager Jon Robinson says reminds him of late wrestler Andre the Giant. The Titans picked Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia at No. 29 overall, taking the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman to bulk up protection for both Henry and Tannehill. The Titans lost Jack Conklin, an All Pro as a rookie, to Cleveland as a free agent in March.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Many NFL general managers and coaches had their children appear with them on camera from home as teams made selections on the opening night of a most unusual NFL draft during the coronavirus pandemic. The scene behind Titans coach Mike Vrabel stood out Thursday, with one teenager in a superhero costume and the other in one of his father’s old Pro Bowl jerseys. And yes, Vrabel had to explain what was going on in a video call with reporters after the Titans drafted tackle Isaiah Wilson. Vrabel says it's been a long quarantine, and the teens are a bit stir crazy.
UNDATED (AP) — Niele Ivey has been introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, succeeding Muffet McGraw. The 42-year-old Ivey has been preparing for the job much of her adult life. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame. McGraw spent 33 years as head coach of the Irish before retiring Wednesday.
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. He will be eligible to play basketball immediately. Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week. The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby enthusiasts will have to wait a few more months to see who wins the 146th Run for the Roses. The original May 2 race date has been pushed back several months though the prized trophy doesn’t reflect that yet. Derby officials announced earlier this year that the coronavirus outbreak prompted the celebrated event to be rescheduled for Sept. 5. But news outlets report this year’s 14-karat gold trophy is engraved with the original May date. A Kentucky Derby Museum official says the date will eventually be changed on the trophy, which is being kept in a fireproof vault until the new Derby Day.