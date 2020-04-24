Dry & warm Friday with storms moving back in overnight

Happy Friday! It is a much drier start to the day today with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
We are waking up to passing clouds out there this morning with warm temperatures across the Valley this morning. We are in for a relatively quiet day with a few passing clouds, lighter winds, and temperatures into the low to mid 70s. However, overnight tonight we will see our next weather maker roll in with showers and storms moving in from the west.
The heaviest of the rain looks like it will stay off to our north towards Nashville, but we will still have periods of heavy rain and thunder. Gusty winds will be possible as the main wave of storms rolls through during the morning. The worst of the rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday and then we will begin to dry up as we move into the afternoon. There may still be a few scattered showers into the mid-afternoon but nothing significant is expected. Saturday will be breezy with winds from the west southwest at 15 to 25 mph. It will also be the warmest of the two days with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Sunday will be much cooler behind the cold front with temperatures into the mid 60s despite more sunshine.
