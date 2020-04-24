Dry & warm Friday with storms moving back in overnight

The heaviest of the rain looks like it will stay off to our north towards Nashville, but we will still have periods of heavy rain and thunder. Gusty winds will be possible as the main wave of storms rolls through during the morning. The worst of the rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday and then we will begin to dry up as we move into the afternoon. There may still be a few scattered showers into the mid-afternoon but nothing significant is expected. Saturday will be breezy with winds from the west southwest at 15 to 25 mph. It will also be the warmest of the two days with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Sunday will be much cooler behind the cold front with temperatures into the mid 60s despite more sunshine.