Crestwood celebrates first COVID-19 patient discharge

“It’s hard to get up. It’s hard for my staff to come here every day and to take care of patients and to know they’re putting their lives on the line. And they’re putting their lives on the line for their neighbors and for the people they see in the grocery stores. The fact that those people appreciate us, it makes it where it makes it a little bit easier to come to work and to do that. Because they leave families behind. And that means that when we walk in that door, we don’t walk in alone,” said Bryce.