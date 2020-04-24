Crestwood celebrates first COVID-19 patient discharge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a big celebration for a very special patient outside Crestwood Medical Center.
The newly released patient is the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient to be discharged. He was released after being treated there for more than a week.
Hospital staff lined the sidewalks with decorated signs to celebrate the patient as he was discharged Friday afternoon.
Crestwood’s chief nursing officer, Susan Bryce, said she has been incredibly thankful for members of the public,who steadfastly show their support for medical staff during the past month or so.
“It’s hard to get up. It’s hard for my staff to come here every day and to take care of patients and to know they’re putting their lives on the line. And they’re putting their lives on the line for their neighbors and for the people they see in the grocery stores. The fact that those people appreciate us, it makes it where it makes it a little bit easier to come to work and to do that. Because they leave families behind. And that means that when we walk in that door, we don’t walk in alone,” said Bryce.
Bryce said the hospital is currently treating one other COVID-19 patient. She said that patient will also get a celebration when released from the hospital.
