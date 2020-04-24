Coronavirus testing is improving in Ala. but capacity not where it needs to be

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While state health officials continue to say coronavirus testing is improving, there’s still a long way to go.
"We still need more testing than we have. We're doing a much better job than we were say a month ago,” State Health Office Dr. Scott Harris said.
So far, less than one percent of the state's population has been tested for the virus. Governor Kay Ivey's office says to regain a fully functioning economy, increasing our testing capacity is a must. But supply issues for testing have been an on-going problem according to Jefferson County's health officer.
"That’s been one of the most frustrating things about this whole thing. Its not having sample kits and nasal swabs,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County’s Chief Health Officer.
We’ve seen more drive-thru testing sites open. Some of them are run by independent labs.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is also working on increase testing. The agency tells WBRC it has the capacity to test 350 specimens per day and that efforts are underway to increase that to 600 per day. ADPH is trying to get at least 30 of the Abbott ID Now rapid testing machines for more rural and undeserved counties.
We do not know when the rapid tests will arrive in Alabama.
“Rapid testing, while useful, does not allow for large numbers of specimens to be processed at one time, thus limiting its use more to point of care testing and future capability in hospitals, clinics, and urgent care,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said. “Alabama is working with other partners to have additional testing capability, including partnering with academic centers and/or a large capacity out of state lab. This process is being carried out as expediently as possible.”
Dr. Wilson says new labs are opening and existing ones are increasing their capacity. He’s hopeful that testing will be a lot better in the state the next few weeks.
