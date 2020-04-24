Athens food bank needs donations following recent need increase

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens food bank needs your help making sure people have food on the table right now.
There are so many bare shelves at Limestone County Churches Involved.
Program director Daisy McCormack says there has been a 60 percent increase in need over the last six weeks.
It isn’t just people who lost their jobs and are in need of help.
“Senior citizens where their family members had to move back in because they can’t pay rent, so they had to move back home with mom and dad. We’re seeing grandparents who used to babysit their grandkids for extra money and don’t have that income right now,” said McCormack.
You can drop off donations at Limestone County Churches Involved on North Jefferson Street.
The most needed items are rice and instant potatoes.
