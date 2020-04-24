ALDOT opens bids for I-565 widening, resurfacing

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has opened bids for the widening and resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Limestone County.
ALDOT says this is one of the first major projects funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The project will resurface more than seven miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road). Paving on existing shoulders will expand the highway to three travel lanes in each direction.
Reed Construction submitted the apparent low bid of $14,312,713.82.
Bids must undergo review before the contract will be awarded through an expedited award process and the winning contractor given notice to proceed.
Work is anticipated to begin in June or July.
The winning contractor will be incentivized to complete the project prior to Dec. 17, 2021, receiving $25,000 per day the project is complete ahead of that deadline, up to a maximum of 50 days and $1.25 million.
