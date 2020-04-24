Alabama loses appeal on coronavirus abortion restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama abortion providers can continue performing abortions during the state’s coronavirus health order, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.
Appellate judges said the state can’t limit abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in March challenging Alabama’s COVID-19 state health order, which requires dental, medical and surgical procedures to be postponed during the pandemic.
After a judge ruled against the state in that lawsuit, Alabama appealed, which led to this week’s decision.
