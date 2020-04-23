You can experience Panoply virtually this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Normally, hundreds of tents would dot Big Spring Park in Huntsville, ready for Panoply to start Friday.
Organizers say they’re looking on the bright side: you can still experience this virtually.
“It’s a blow for our musicians, our visual artists and our arts organizations. And it’s just the loss of something we looked forward to every year. But we can still experience that through iPanoply2020 and look forward to next year,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, executive director of Arts Huntsville.
You can tune in to the live broadcasts on Arts Huntsville’s Facebook page Friday from 6 p..m to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
