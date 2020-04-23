Windy start to the day with strong afternoon storms possible

Happy Thursday! We have seen quite a bit of rain so far this morning and there is more on the way later today.
Periods of heavy rain have pushed through the Tennessee Valley this morning along with strong winds gusts of 30 to 45 mph. Showers will continue to wrap up this morning and we will get a break from the rain and storms through the mid to late morning. Temperatures will begin to rebound with periods of sunshine which will help build in more energy for the afternoon. This brings us the threat of another wave of storms which will develop after noon today. The storms will develop after 12pm and continue into the evening before pushing into Georgia. As the storms roll through, we could see some large hail, damaging wind gusts, but there is also the potential for a few tornadoes. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive your warnings.
Friday will be a much nicer day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the mid 70s. Wind Friday will be from the northwest at 5 mph. Overnight Friday into Saturday we will see some more showers and storms move through. I don't expect anything to be too heavy or significant, but there will be the threat of some gusty winds and heavy rains. Showers will likely wrap up later in the day and then we will see a gorgeous Sunday!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
