Windy start to the day with strong afternoon storms possible

Periods of heavy rain have pushed through the Tennessee Valley this morning along with strong winds gusts of 30 to 45 mph. Showers will continue to wrap up this morning and we will get a break from the rain and storms through the mid to late morning. Temperatures will begin to rebound with periods of sunshine which will help build in more energy for the afternoon. This brings us the threat of another wave of storms which will develop after noon today. The storms will develop after 12pm and continue into the evening before pushing into Georgia. As the storms roll through, we could see some large hail, damaging wind gusts, but there is also the potential for a few tornadoes. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive your warnings.