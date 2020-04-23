USDA launches $19 billion program to help farmers, ranchers during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a new program to help assist farmers and ranchers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a $19 billion effort by the federal government to provide critical support to our farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensure every American continues to receive and have access to the food they need. But some farmers say they don’t need the help.