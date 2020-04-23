Two people missing on Walls of Jericho trail in Jackson County

April 23, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 9:20 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are missing on the Walls of Jericho trail near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says volunteer firefighters from Hytop and ALEA’s helicopter are helping with the search.

According to the Sheriff’s Office these two people, a man and woman, were reported missing yesterday. It’s believed they went to the trail to take photos. He says a car connected to them has been located. It’s unclear where these people are from, possibly the Talladega or Birmingham areas according to the spokesperson.

