Strong afternoon storms possible for the Tennessee Valley

Happy Thursday! It has dried out after a wet and breezy start to the day, but we have more rain and storms this afternoon.
Many spots picked up ½ to ¾ of an inch of rain overnight but we have dried up through the morning. That clearing is now allowing for our energy to build as our temperatures have begun to rebound. This brings us the threat of another wave of storms which will develop after noon today. The storms will develop after through the early afternoon and continue into the evening before pushing into Georgia. As the storms roll through, we could see some large hail, damaging wind gusts, but there is also the potential for a few tornadoes. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive your warnings.
Friday will be a much nicer day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the mid 70s. Wind Friday will be from the northwest at 5 mph. Overnight Friday into Saturday we will see some more showers and storms move through. I don't expect anything to be too heavy or significant, but there will be the threat of some gusty winds and heavy rains. Showers will likely wrap up later in the day and then we will see a gorgeous Sunday!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
