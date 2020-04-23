Strong afternoon storms possible for the Tennessee Valley

Many spots picked up ½ to ¾ of an inch of rain overnight but we have dried up through the morning. That clearing is now allowing for our energy to build as our temperatures have begun to rebound. This brings us the threat of another wave of storms which will develop after noon today. The storms will develop after through the early afternoon and continue into the evening before pushing into Georgia. As the storms roll through, we could see some large hail, damaging wind gusts, but there is also the potential for a few tornadoes. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive your warnings.