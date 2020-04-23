STEM preschool offers free virtual lessons

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Day School now has free virtual STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) lessons for preschool and early elementary students as parents try to advance their child’s education from home.
“We decided to offer the lessons because of COVID-19 and because families are home now, all preschools and all elementary schools are closed, and so families are working frantically to find great high-quality educational resources, and they’re not always easy to come by," said Auburn Day School Owner and Director Katie Murrah. “A lot of times parents might get a whole lot of potential resources, but you have to take a lot of time to dig through those.”
Many families are now homeschooling their kids for the first time, and Murrah says these online resources could help.
“It can be really overwhelming," said Murrah. "We wanted families to be able to go to one spot and have organized lessons that connect, and all the resources are just right there in one place.”
The STEM lessons are designed to engage students through hands-on STEM experiments, songs, sensory activities, read aloud stories, games and “STEMstroll”experiences.
The first STEM Exploration is “CHANGE In NATURE” which includes six units. Unit 1: The Water Cycle, Unit 2: States of Matter, Unit 3: Living Things, Unit 4: Life Cycles. Unit 5: Habitats and Unit 6: Earth, Sun and Moon.
"New units are released each week. The next new unit for Monday, April 27 will be Unit 5: Animal Homes and Habitats,” said Murrah.
The videos were made by teachers at Auburn Day School and include activities that are designed to be easy to follow at home.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.