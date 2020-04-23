Showers and storms into the evening; nice Friday forecast

We will monitor the threat for strong to severe storms through the evening. A warm front is lifting north, increasing instability needed for strong storms. Winds are also strong, moving in from the south at 15-25 mph. A few thunderstorms this afternoon have been strong with the threat of strong winds and small hail. This evening’s storms will be something to keep our eye on. Check in through the evening for updates and information on watches and warning if issued.
Showers and thunderstorms will fade this evening, but breezy weather will remain as they shift to a westerly direction. Winds tonight will flow at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.
A nice end of the workweek comes tomorrow with a brief dry period before we enter the weekend. A few clouds will linger in the morning, then sunshine returns. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
A system will track eastward Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers and storms will return. No severe weather is expected with this system. Rain will clear through the afternoon.
