Patients and doctors say elective surgeries need to reopen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than a year ago, Ashley Baker tore the rotator cuff in her shoulder.
She had one surgery last year, but now needs another.Her second surgery was scheduled for March 23, just days after Gov. Kay Ivey announced no elective surgeries could be done in the state.
“I won’t lie I had some tears, just because to get ready for any kind of surgery even anything minor you have to arrange for care. People to take you to the hospital, take you home. Not only did it affect myself, it affected my care givers," Baker explained.
Baker says she understands the need to halt elective surgeries, however her days now are filled with uncomfortable, constant pain.
“There’s a lot of day to day tasks I have difficulty doing. Such as even taking a shower and washing my hair is very painful. I dread that every day. Even sleeping at night is difficult it’s hard to get comfortable with that particular type of pain because it doesn’t go away," Baker said.
Baker’s doctor, Eric Janssen, orthopedic surgeon at Sports Med in Huntsville says they have about 800 patients who need surgery that can’t get it.
“There are thousands across the valley right now that are just waiting to be taken care of. Once again, I think we can provide a good balance. Our medical facilities aren’t overwhelmed. We can provide care for both, our COVID patients and the ones who need surgery," Janssen said.
Janssen, who serves on the fifth district advisory committee for Rep. Mo Brooks, says he wants to see elective surgeries open back up in the state as soon as possible.
He says for patients like Baker, it’s crucial to have the surgery to get their daily life back on track.
“The pain doesn’t go away. They have pain during the day, they have night pain, inability to use the arm. A lot of patients can’t even work with an injury like that. It’s just very disabling. It’s just something we need to be able to take care of at this time," Janssen explained.
For now, elective surgeries are scheduled to reopen May 1.
Ivey and her task force are set to release more information about that reopening soon.
