ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new trail at Joe Wheeler State Park for you to hike or bike.
The park is open right now.
The newest feature is an 8-mile round-trip trail.
Park Superintendent Chad Davis says it’s a great way to get outdoors for a change of scenery.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy it. Practice their social distancing, of course,” said Davis. “You can hit any trail and get to this trail and take you to views in the park you’ve never seen."
If you visit, you’ll see workers still cleaning up after the December tornadoes.
Some portions of the park remain closed for repair and recovery work.
