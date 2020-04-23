Morgan County coroner reports increase in unattended deaths

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Stay home and separate, we all know this by now. But, during this time, it’s more important than ever to keep checking in on your loved ones.
Morgan County’s coroner is reporting a surge in unattended deaths, meaning people who die in their homes without any kind of medical personnel present.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, some of these cases weren’t reported for several days.
Coroner Jeff Chunn says many of those people were found by family members or during welfare checks.
And he says it appears as though the deaths were due to other medical issues, unrelated to COVID-19.
The chief nursing officer for Decatur Morgan hospital told the Decatur Daily she’s concerned people aren’t coming to the hospital when they need to because they’re scared of the virus.
Anita Walden says the hospital is taking every safe guard they can. She does not want people with health problems such as heart issues to let their condition worsen out of fear.
Bottom line, the stay at home order should not stop you from making regular phone calls to check on people. And if you have an elderly neighbor you know is leaving along, you're encouraged to reach out to them and make sure they're ok.
