Marshall county stolen car chase ends in fatality
An early morning crash in Marshall county. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 23, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:57 AM

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Early Thursday morning a stolen car chase ended in death for one person in Marshall county.

Marshall County Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Pleasant Grove Rd. The vehicle was reported stolen in Albertville shortly before the chase started.

The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and wrecked resulting in a fatality at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Rd and Pleasant Hill Cutoff Rd.

Please avoid this area for the next few hours due to the road blockage. Albertville, Guntersville, and Douglas Police are on scene along with Guntersville Fire and Marshall County Coroners Office.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

