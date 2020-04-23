Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-TN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee concedes to release more nursing home information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have finally released more detailed information surrounding confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths in its long-term care facilities. Open government advocates, Democratic lawmakers and others urged for its release. According to the state's report Wednesday, 37 deaths have occurred in the state’s long-term care facilities and at least 375 cases have been confirmed. The state’s Department of Health had previously held off disclosing such information, saying that the state needed to protect “patient privacy.” Officials eventually reversed course, conceding that the information was valuable to the public. The process played out similarly to other coronavirus data the state withheld and ultimately released.
WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING-SETTLEMENT
Nashville to pay $35K to family of man slain at Waffle House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Nashville will settle a lawsuit with the family of one of four victims shot to death inside of a Waffle House restaurant in 2018. The Metro Council voted Tuesday to approve a $35,000 payment to the family of Akilah DaSilva. The decision came one day ahead of the anniversary of the attack in which DaSilva was killed. News outlets report DaSilva’s mother filed a lawsuit against the city in April 2019 alleging that GPS errors first sent dispatchers to the wrong Waffle House location, contributing to her son’s death. The Tennesseean reports the city has said it likely could've won the case, but it would've been expensive.
INDUSTRIAL SITES
4 Tennessee counties chosen for industrial site evaluation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Four Tennessee counties have been chosen to participate in a program that seeks to improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings across the state. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Campbell, Dyer, Jefferson, and Rhea counties will participate in the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program. According to a news release, the program evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements and where investments may be helpful. The program also provides guidance on site planning for future industrial development projects. Officials say 56 Tennessee counties have participated the program since 2015.
NATIONAL SCIENCE BOARD-TENNESSEE
Trump taps Tennessee national lab expert for science board
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated an expert with Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee for a seat on the National Science Board. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville announced Wednesday that the nominee is Suresh Babu, the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge National Laboratory Governor's Chair for Advanced Manufacturing. Babu will serve a six-year term on the board that establishes the policies of the National Science Foundation and serves in an advisory role to Congress and the president. He is an expert in developing advanced materials. He serves on multi-university projects and initiatives for the federal government.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL GROUP LAYOFFS
North Carolina medical group lays off workers, cites virus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A health group says it has closed 11 of its offices in North Carolina and laid off more than 170 support staff workers because of a drop in office visits which it blames on the COVID-19 pandemic. Holston Medical Group said on its website that a combination of the decline in office visits and the stay-at-home orders caused a significant impact. In addition, 35 doctors who had resigned from the health group earlier in the year and were scheduled to leave in September have been dismissed. The health group also operates in Virginia and Tennessee.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.