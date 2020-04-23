Kelly Blue Book: Buying, selling, car upkeep during COVID-19 pandemic

“Meaning that they’re not near you and you’re not near them,” Brauer explained. “They’ll do virtual walk-arounds if you need to buy a car, they’ll bring it to your house for free for a test drive, then they’ll bring it to your house after the purchase process. So you never have to leave the house. Often times you can sign virtually, or they’ll bring the final paperwork with the car when they deliver it, they’ll leave the paperwork in the car you would go sign it, they would come back to the car when you go inside and take the paperwork away, so you’ve never really been around anyone. And they’ll clean the car in between these things.”