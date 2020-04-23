Kelly Blue Book: Buying, selling, car upkeep during COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kelley Blue Book has put out a series of articles to help car owners, buyers, and sellers navigate through this COVID-19 pandemic.
One of them gives advice for cleaning your car to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“If you can use isopropyl alcohol with at least 60 percent mix of alcohol in the solution, you will be able to kill most common bacteria in viruses, and that includes the coronavirus,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Publisher. “So the recommendation is to wipe down common touchpoints with isopropyl alcohol. You want to avoid bleach and hydrogen peroxide, those will also kill germs and virus, but it will kill your interior, too, it will damage your interior, so stick with something like isopropyl alcohol. And remember all the touchpoints are everywhere, they’re not just your steering wheel or shifter, but even like the seat belt, people forget about the seat belt.”
Kelley Blue Book also addressed the number of cars that are not being driven right now, with most of the country under Stay at Home orders.
“It’s really not a problem for them to sit for two or up to three weeks without being run,” Brauer said. “If it’s going to sit for longer than that, it would be smart to put it on a battery tender or some other type of battery or trickle charger to keep the battery in good shape. And if it was going to sit for multiple months, then you’d want to put a fuel stabilizer in it, because fuel will also deteriorate over time.”
For those considering buying a car right now, Brauer isn't seeing many changes in the market for used cars since before the pandemic.
"I think that’s because the dealerships assume that when this is done, there’s going to be plenty of demand for vehicles, as well as the fact that there’s been a supply disruption. A lot of new vehicles aren’t being built. So right now, today, there’s more vehicles than there are buyers. But I think there’s the assumption that it’s going to swing back the other direction fairly rapidly, so you’re not seeing a lot of discounts on used cars. "
But if it's a new car you're considering, it's definitely a buyer's market right now according to Brauer.
“There are some incredible deals out there with zero-percent financing for up to 84 months and deferred payments so you don’t pay for the 2-3 months that you own the car, or 4-5 months actually.”
Kelley Blue Book is also seeing many dealerships work with customers to complete the purchasing process in a “touchless way”.
“Meaning that they’re not near you and you’re not near them,” Brauer explained. “They’ll do virtual walk-arounds if you need to buy a car, they’ll bring it to your house for free for a test drive, then they’ll bring it to your house after the purchase process. So you never have to leave the house. Often times you can sign virtually, or they’ll bring the final paperwork with the car when they deliver it, they’ll leave the paperwork in the car you would go sign it, they would come back to the car when you go inside and take the paperwork away, so you’ve never really been around anyone. And they’ll clean the car in between these things.”
You can find all of Kelley Blue Book’s recommendations and analysis here.
