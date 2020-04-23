Huntsville/Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau releases ‘Hope is Not Cancelled’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hope can be a powerful thing.
While many things are being cancelled and postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau wants Huntsville residents to know that hope is not on that list of cancellations.
In a video released on Wednesday, the CVB YouTube channel highlighted good news stories that have happened since COVID-19 came to the Tennessee Valley.
For ways to support the community, visit the Huntsville/Madison CVB website.
Freelance videographer Austin Spencer shot the video over the last two weeks according to the Huntsville CVB.
According to spokesperson Kristen Pepper, “The faces featured are all members of the local hospitality industry- hoteliers, restaurant owners, VBC staff, etc. This video is a nod to them and to all the creative ways our community has stepped up during this time - as you know, hospitality and tourism has been heavily affected by the pandemic, and we wanted to create something that would boost morale and give hope for better days ahead.”
