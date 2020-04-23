Huntsville City Council extends local state of emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council has extended the local state of emergency by more than three weeks.
It now runs through May 18 at 5 p.m.
This is not an extension of the stay-at-home order by Gov. Kay Ivey. This just authorizes the mayor and his team to take important actions as needed, e.g. personnel and purchasing.
Council President Devyn Keith said this is the final extension authorized by the City Council on March 16.
“If circumstances require for the extension beyond May 18, 2020, the full council will be required,” Keith said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.