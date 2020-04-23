Help the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office find these men

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two work release escapees.
Christopher Michael Johnston and Richard Shirley Anderson were reported escaped on Wednesday.
Johnston is wanted for second degree and third degree escape while Anderson is wanted on charges of third degree burglary, first degree theft of property, and escape from community corrections.
If you have any information to the whereabouts of these subjects please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
