Food Bank of North Alabama still seeing ‘tremendous increase’ of people in need

(WAFF) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Food Bank of North Alabama is working to help more and more people in need of assistance.
“A lot of people are first-time,” says Executive Director Shirley Schofield. “They’ve never come in and sought food assistance before.”
To put the growing demand in perspective, Schofield says that in the same time frame the bank would normally provide five hundred thousand meals, it’s had to provide one million.
Fortunately, Schofield says North Alabama is a very giving community.
“We have definitely seen an uptick in the amount of donations that we’ve received, and we’ve actually seen a lot of collaboration and cooperation with other nonprofits in the area,” Schofield says.
Still, donations are needed, but with some foods being harder to find during the pandemic, Schofield says monetary donations are the best way to give right now.
If you’d like to help the Food Bank of North Alabama meet its growing demand, visit foodbanknorthal.org.
