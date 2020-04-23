FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley

Heavy rain dropped more than a half inch of rain for much of the Valley overnight and some spots have picked up more than an inch! Those showers are wrapping up and we are beginning to dry out. If the atmosphere can recover through the rest of this morning, we could see a brief secondary round of storms that could produce large hail and damaging winds. There will also be a small chance at a brief tornado if these storms become strong enough, but this threat looks to stay low. There will also be localized heavy rain inside these storms which would increase the potential of flash flooding.