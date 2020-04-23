FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley

A First Alert continues for Thursday. We are not looking at a severe weather outbreak, just a strong enough storm system that could bring in the threat at strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms.
Heavy rain dropped more than a half inch of rain for much of the Valley overnight and some spots have picked up more than an inch! Those showers are wrapping up and we are beginning to dry out. If the atmosphere can recover through the rest of this morning, we could see a brief secondary round of storms that could produce large hail and damaging winds. There will also be a small chance at a brief tornado if these storms become strong enough, but this threat looks to stay low. There will also be localized heavy rain inside these storms which would increase the potential of flash flooding.
These storms will develop as a cold front moves in from North Mississippi. We expect the cold front to arrive shortly after 1 p.m. to help spark up these storms and they will progress eastward through the afternoon and evening. These storms will fire up over the Shoals as the front rolls in and then push towards I-65 and then into Georgia finally wrapping up after 8 to 9 p.m. The photo to the right is the estimated timeline for when areas of North Alabama will see this line of storms and the passing of the cold front.
While this event doesn’t look to be a widespread outbreak across the Valley this afternoon, it still presents the threat for a few dangerous storms. Make sure to keep checking back for more information throughout the day today on our 48 First Alert Weather app. Also make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon, including our app. You can set your location and alerts to make sure you get warnings that are relevant to you!
