Decatur sewer overflow study delayed 60 days due to COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - This year we’ve seen a lot of rain here in the Tennessee Valley, and all that rain has made sewer issues much worse in Decatur. But now we’ve learned this pandemic has delayed plans to deal with those problems.
We've been telling you about issues with the sewer system for a while now.
In February you may remember 20 million gallons of water overflowed from Decatur city’s sewer system. Well a study was supposed to be starting to determine the best way to fix the issue, but the pandemic has pushed that back too.
The topic came up at the board meeting Wednesday night, because Decatur Utilities is getting ready to submit its 2019 report on sewer overflows.
Decatur Utilities reports 62 of them last year. The utility is paying Barge Design Solutions Inc. $425,000 to run a study to find out what’s causing the problem and how to deal with it.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, Tom Cleveland with Decatur Utilities is expecting the study to be done in July, two months later than previously thought..
Cleveland says the study is crucial to determine how the city spends its money to fix the issue.
Decatur Utilities is also being sued over the issue. The lawsuit was brought by ADEM, the Attorney General’s Office, and the nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper
We will be sure to give you the first alert when the study begins.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.